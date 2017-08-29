Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday August 29 2017

Here is a summary of court cases held at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Antony James Hill, 43, of Dunham Drive, Whittle-le-Woods, was fined by Chorley magistrates for drink driving. He had to pay £75 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. The offence happened in Preston Road, Chorley, on June 2.

Andrea Eduardo Egidi, 27, of Edge End Terrace, Chorley, was fined £126 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. The offence happened on September 11.

Aidan Gatley, 19, of Mendip Road, Leyland, was fined £440 by Chorley magistrates for driving without valid insurance and licence. He also had to pay £44 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with eight points. The offence happened on March 12.

Nicholas John Barnes, 41, of Chapel Close, Leyland, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information relating to a driving offence. He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Preston on March 16.

Lee Andrew Cotterell, 30, of Quarry Road, Chorley, was sent to prison for six weeks for stealing two bottles of vodka worth £74 from Morrisons in Leyland, when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court. He also had to pay £115 victim surcharge. The offence happened on August 18, under a suspended sentence.

William Hutchinson, 34, of The Martindales, Clayton-le-Woods, was sent to prison for four weeks by Preston magistrates for trespassing at Chorley Library with intent to steal. He had to pay £115 victim surcharge. The offence happened on August 13.