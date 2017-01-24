Chorley Court listings - Tuesday January 24 2017

Here is a list of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Donald Wroe, 60, of Highways Avenue, Euxton, had to pay £441 costs to Chorley Council for not maintaining control of a dangerous dog.

Chorley magistrates ordered him to ensure the dog, Milo, has a muzzle before being let off the lead and must be muzzled in a public place.

The dog must also be kept on a lead whilst on a public highway. The offence happened on June 8 last year.

Lewis Anthony Mercer, 26, of Wellington Street, Chorley, was fined £246 for being drunk and disorderly in public when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The offence occurred in Market Street on December 23.

Scott Livesley, 38, of Poplar Drive, Coppull, was fined £115 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with three points. The offence happened on May 24 last year.

Francis Sean Rock, 35, of Balcarres Road, Chorley, was fined £75 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Park Road on February 26. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Philip Thiem, 30, of Grisedale Place, Chorley, was fined £660 at Chorley Magistrates’ Court for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

He is also disqualified from holding a licence and his driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened on May 3.