Chorley court listings - Tuesday January 31 2017

Here is a list of court cases recently heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Jamie Anthony Smith, 28, of Liptrott Road, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge for two months for two counts of assault by beating and resisting arrest. Chorley magistrates also gave him a restraining order and he had to pay £100 compensation to one victim and a further £50 compensation to another victim. He had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £100 court costs. He was in breach of a conditional discharge order. The offence happened on August 28.

Anthony Ainsworth, 51, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, was given a community order for two counts of theft when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. He stole chocolate from Poundland on September 19 and £15 worth of meat from Asda on October 1. He also had to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened whilst under a conditional discharge.

Danny Lee Bailey, 19, of Eaves Green Road, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months by Chorley magistrates for being drunk and disorderly in Market Street, Chorley, on December 31. He also had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Andrew John Mallon, 52, of Kershaw Street, Chorley, was fined £75 for driving without valid insurance, when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. He was also ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with six points, The offence happened on the M55 near Kirkham on June 26 last year.

Katie Rannard, 25, of Dukes Park Drive, Chorley, was fined £80 for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph when she appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Bengal Street, Chorley, on April 22 last year.