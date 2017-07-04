Chorley court listings - Tuesday July 4 2017

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

aElizabeth Smith, 84, of Greenside, Euxton, was ordered to pay £300 compensation by Chorley magistrates for causing damage to a car.

The offence happened on March 26 in Chorley.

Andrew Steven Dowding, 47, of Chancery Close, Coppull, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months when he appeared before Chorley Magistrates’ Court charged with using threatening or abusive words. He also had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £150 court costs. The offence happened on March 15.

Stephanie Jackson, 26, of Hargreaves Avenue, Leyland, was fined £95 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Clayton Brook Road on December 12 last year.

Jonathan Yates, 19, of Yew Tree Close, Chorley, was fined £660 for driving without a valid licence and insurance when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court.

He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was disqualified from driving for six months and his licence was endorsed with six points.

The offence happened in Bolton Road, Adlington, om December 11.

Stephen Smith, 48, of Pasturefield Close, Leyland, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was disqualified from driving for six months and his driving record endorsed with six points. The offence happened on September 30 last year.