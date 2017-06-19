Chorley court listings - Tuesday June 20 2017

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Daryl-anna Johnston, 27, of Orchard Drive, Whittle-le-Woods, was £258 by Chorley magistrates for driving without third party insurance. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. She was also disqualified from driving for six months and her driving record was endorsed. The offence happened in Kingsfold Drive on January 22.

Katy Proctor, 22, of Frederick Street, Chorley, was fined £92 at Chorley Magistrates’ Court for driving without due care and attention. She also drove without a valid licence and insurance. Her driving record was endorsed and she had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Smithy Lane, Brindle, on September 30.

Cherrelle Mannion, 24, of Queensway, Leyland, was fined £80 at Chorley Magistrates’ Court for driving without valid insurance. She also had to pay £40 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, on January 23.

David Webster, 56, of Shaw Brow, Whittle-le-Woods, was given a community order by Preston magistrates for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He was fined £200 and had to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was disqualified driving for 24 months and his record was endorsed. The offence happened in Chorley Old Road on May 19.

Lindsay Jane Briggs, 26, of Harestone Avenue, Chorley, was fined £440 by Preston magistrates for watching TV without a TV licence between April 3 and 11. She also had to pay £44 victim surcharge and £120 court costs.

Sean Bamber, 23, of Fox Lane, Leyland, was fined £220 by Preston magistrates for not having a TV licence between January 2 and 10. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £120 court costs.