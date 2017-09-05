Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday September 5 2017

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Karen Waywell, 39, of Stratford Road, Chorley, was fined £270 by Chorley magistrates for driving without due care and attention. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with five points. The offence happened in Staining Road, Blackpool, on January 31.

Marius Cristinel Dumitrescu, 30, of Geoffrey Street, Chorley, was fined £230 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence and driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and his driving record was endorsed. The offence happened in Shepherds Way, Chorley, on November 19.

Jason Steven Clarkson, 27, of Preston Road, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for a year by Chorley magistrates for driving without a valid licence and third party insurance.

He also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was also endorsed. The offence happened in Leyland on March 14.

Jason Craig Bennetton, 32, of Wright Street, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for 12 months by Chorley magistrates for three motoring offences. He was charged with driving without due care and attention, without a valid licence and insurance. He also had to pay £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Pall Mall, Chorley, on March 12.

Craig O’Sullivan, 39, of Chorcliffe Mews, Chorley, was fined £40 by Preston magistrates for stealing two bottles of brandy and two bottles of Jack Daniels from Asda in Chorley. He also had to pay £85 compensation and £30 victim surcharge. The offence happened on April 7.