Chorley court lists - August 23

Here are a summary of cases at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Shelley Louise Rachel Jeory, 25, of Greystones, Leyland, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She was also ordered to pay victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £85.

She was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months and had her licence endorsed with six points.

Oliver Joel Barker, 22, of Hornchurch Drive, Chorley, was fined £40 for driving without a valid licence. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge. He was also disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months and his licence was endorsed with three points.

Richard Allan Ingham, 38, of Cedar Field, Clayton Le Woods for £660 for driving a motor vehicle, without valid insurance. He also had to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £85 court costs. He was disqualified from holding a licence and has six points on his licence.

Nicoleta Gincota, 25, of Hamilton Road, Chorley, was fined £50, and had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £50 court costs. The offence was aiding and abetting another offender by supplying tobacco whereby the packaging did not comply with warning requirements at Eurostar, Market Street, Chorley.

Linford Stephen Ainsworth, 20, of Moor Road, Chorley, stole a bottle of energy drink worth £1.89 from WH Smiths, plus a bottle of perfume, worth £19.99 from B&M Bargains. He was given a community order and ordered to pay compensation of £1.89 and £19.99 to the victims, plus £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.