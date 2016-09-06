Chorley court lists - September 6

Here is a list of cases which were recently held at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Martin Bradshaw, 37, of Crosse Hall Lane, Chorley, destroyed a dining table to the value of £100 belonging to Amy Newby on August 6. Chorley magistrates gave him a conditional discharge for six months, fined him £20 and ordered him to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Levi Benjamin Parkinson, 28, of Carrington Road, Chorley, admitted assaulting Jessica Forbes and damaging a wardrobe door, blinds and mobile phone when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. The offence occurred on August 7. He was fined £110, and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Steven McReynolds, 30, of Byron Crescent, Coppull, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for failing to give information on the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, which occurred on December 3 last year. He had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from holding a driving licence for six months and his record endorsed with six points.

Claire Carter, 38, of Lydgate, Chorley, admitted stealing clothing from Asda, in Chorley, on May 16 when she appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Jake Casey, 25, of Maplewood Close, Chorley, was fined £200 by Chorley magistrates for assaulting Alex Smith on July 10. He had to pay compensation of £100, pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

John Cottam, 33, of Queensway, Brinscall, was fined £120 by Chorley magistrates for driving under the influence of alcohol in Clifford Street on August 6. He had to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from holding a driving licence for 45 months.