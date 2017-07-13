Chorley fitness fanatics climb peak with bags of boulders

Two health professionals lugged boulders up and down Mount Snowdon five times in a bid to raise awareness of mental health in men.

Performance coach Simon Hall, 27, from Chorley and health food specialist Andrew Naylor, 33, from Preston challenged themselves to climb Wales’ highest peak as many times as possible in a 24 hour period.

To make the already gruelling challenge even harder, they each carried just over 2kg of boulders emblazoned with the mental health issues faced by men today.

Simon, who is the founder of global personal coaching company, Body Composition Coaching, said: “It nearly killed me it was so hard.

“When got up the first time there was a storm pushing us back down the hill. The second took us six hours and the third one nearly destroyed us.

“It was just hell, we were that tired at the 14 hour mark we didn’t speak to each other, we were in a very dark place.

“The guy who owns the Costa came out at 4am and brought us coffees.

“If our friends and family hadn’t turned up it wouldn’t have happened.”

To donate see https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/BCLondonParis

Charitable donations to the cause are being split between MIND, the mental health charity that works to raise awareness of mental health issues across the UK, and Body Composition Coaching’s nominated charity, Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

Simon will also walk in remembrance of close friend Calem Clark from Chorley, who passed away in 2016.

He said: “Calem didn’t feel like he could open up to people. I want to change that. I want every person to be able to discuss mental health, without fear of judgement or prejudice.”