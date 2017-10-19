Chorley football club fan bus targeted by vandals

Chorley football club’s spectacular FA Cup win against Boston United was dampened after bricks were thrown at a bus carrying fans.

Following the dramatic game in Lincolnshire vandals threw bricks and stones at the bus, run by Leyland-based AvaCoach.

The match, a replay of Saturday’s tie, saw the Magpies secure a 4-3 extra-time victory.

It means the team qualifies for the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in 27 years.

Commercial manager at Chorley FC Josh Vosper said: “It was an unbelievable night for everybody connected with the club and this has marred the occasion a little.

“We are in discussions with the relevant Boston officials about the incident, trying to find the culprits.

“We’re thankful there were no injuries to our fans - just damage to the bus.

“Hopefully it was still a pleasant journey home and we’d like to thank everyone that turned out.

“The support from start to finish was incredible.”

Transport manager at AvaCoach Kevin Yates told the Post that the damage was likely to cost the company at least £1,500.

He said: “It got bricked by some Boston supporters as it was going out the stadium. About 30 Chorley fans were inside at the time.

“One window was smashed and another brick bounced off the bodywork.”

But club secretary at Boston Craig Singleton said: “I understand that as the bus was leaving town a stone was thrown at it.

"It could have been someone who was at the game but it could have been someone else. Police are aware.”

Since the win, Chorley fans have taken to social media to celebrate. Chorley FC will play Fleetwood Town at home in the first round in November.