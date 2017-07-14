Search

Chorley man Andrew died in hospital after attack

Andrew Whitter, 54, from Chorley, died in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in what is believed to be an attack in Blackburn Photo: Lancashire Police

Andrew Whitter, 54, from Chorley, died in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in what is believed to be an attack in Blackburn Photo: Lancashire Police

0
Have your say

A man has died after being found seriously injured at a motel.

Andrew Whitter, 54, from Chorley, died in hospital where he had been taken after being found critically injured at a motel in Blackburn.

After three days in hospital he sadly died on Thursday. A 26-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating the possibility that Mr Whitter may have been assaulted and robbed in the days before he was taken to hospital.”

A 23-year-old man from Blackburn arrested on Wednesday is in custody on suspicion of robbery and murder.

DCI Jill Johnston from East CID said: “We are continuing our investigations into what happened to Andrew Whitter and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 0197 of July 12.