Chorley man cycles 100 miles in support of his sister

A brother’s love for his sister who was irreparably damaged by surgery, completed a gruelling 100-mile cycle challenge for charity.

Andy Argile, 34, from Chorley, has raised over £6,000 for Brain Tumour Research, in support of his sister Elizabeth.

The 30-year-old underwent surgery at the age of 12 but the complications which followed left her blind, paralysed down one side, with limited understanding and difficulties in communicating.

She remained in hospital for nearly two years and has spent the rest of her life in care, frequently hospitalised with life-threatening seizures.

Andy, who along with friend Mark Bragg, also 34 and from Chorley, joined 24 cyclists supporting the charity by taking part in Prudential RideLondon, described as “the world’s greatest festival of cycling.”

Over 25,000 riders took part in the RideLondon-Surrey 100 mile sportive which set off from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London before heading through the capital and out into the Surrey countryside, then returning to the finish on The Mall.

Andy, who is IT Manager at Wigan-based Ainscough Industrial Services, and has already completed this year’s London Marathon for charity, said: “It was a

hard race, but Mark and I really enjoyed the day. It’s a sad fact that brain tumours can affect anyone at any time but no-one knows what causes them.

Treatments for patients like my sister remain very limited. I hope my efforts will help raise awareness of this awful disease and draw attention to the

dreadful under-funding of research which has gone on for far too long.”

Carol Robertson, head of community fund-raising Brain Tumour Research said: “For too long, brain tumours have been a neglected cancer. Stories like Elizabeth’s remind us all that we cannot allow this desperate situation to continue.

“We are extremely grateful to Andy and Mark for their support and congratulate them on an amazing achievement.”