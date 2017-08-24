Chorley mum shaves her head for Macmillan

A Chorley mum lost a little extra weight at her Slimming World class by shaving her hair to support people battling cancer.
Amanda Watson, of Clayton Brook, had her locks lobbed off during the class at Lostock Hall Conservative Club, raising more than £310 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Her hair was donated to Little Princess Trust.
The 36-year-old mother-of-two said: “The Slimming World class was run by my mum Stephanie Morrison and I was pleased to have everyone there to support me.
“I did the shave for all the people effected by cancer.
"I’ve also sent my hair off to Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs for children suffering with hair loss through illness.
“This has now spurred me on to do more fund-raising and I’m now planning a skydive.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Chorley Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.