Chorley’s £8.4m youth zone is taking shape

Chorley Youth Zone Inspire is taking shape as its steel structure emerges.

The town’s young people can now begin to see their £4.8million Youth Zone materialise with work on the two storey structure underway.

“Great progress is being made, and work starting on the steel superstructure marks another key milestone in its build,” said county councillor Susie Charles, cabinet member for children, young people and schools.

“The Youth Zone will provide an important service that will give young people in Chorley the chance to try new sports and activities, and support them to gain new skills.”

Inspire, being built on Chapel Street in close proximity to the bus and rail stations, is expected to open in spring 2018.

Organisers behind the project want it to be a safe and supportive community where young people to socialise, participate in activities, and be themselves.

The Youth Zone will open seven days per week, offering up to 20 activities every evening for young people aged between eight and 19, up to 25 for those with a disability.

Activities include dance, sport, art, music and media.

Each visit to the centre will cost a young person 50p with an annual charge of £5.

Leader of Chorley Council coun Alistair Bradley, said: “We always strive on providing for our local community which is exactly what the development of the Youth Zone is expected to do.

“It will be a world-class facility catering for people with a wide variety of interests.”

The project is being run in partnership with Chorley Council, Lancashire County Council, The Arts Partnership and OnSide Youth Zones.