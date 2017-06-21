Chorley's Angels delivering defibrillator training

A first aid group in Chorley is delivering defibrillator training.

Chorley’s Angels will be hosting a free session at Euxton Library on Wednesday July 5 from 10.30am until 11.30am.

David Forrest, secretary and training manager, said: “Whilst delivering first aid cover at local events, it has become apparent a large element of the public that do not feel confident enough to use a defibrillator.

“With this in mind, we have started rolling out our Angels of Life project. The aim is to train as many members of the public as possible the life-saving skill of CPR and to give them a chance to handle and use a defibrillator.

“The first person on the scene of a cardiac arrest is very likely to be a member of the public. A patient loses between seven and 10 per cent chance of survival for every minute lost before CPR is performed. Six minutes can easily pass before advanced care reaches the patient. This leaves the patient with only a 40 per cent chance of survival.

“If the public can get involved at a very early point, this percentage can go up dramatically. The Angels of Life will come to fellow organisations, appear in supermarkets, give sessions at community events.

“The Angels will train as many people as possible, in every aspect of CPR and basic life-support and will offer their vast expertise in answering any questions which may arise.”

For more information visit http://www.chorleyfirstaid.co.uk

To see how useful defibrillators are click here /dad-of-three-s-emotional-reunion-with-volunteers-who-saved-his-life-after-he-collapsed-on-a-park-run-1-8443721