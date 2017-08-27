Chorley's Angels gets donation from walking group

A walking group has donated almost £2,000 to a first aid charity.

A walking group has donated almost £2,000 to a first aid charity.

Find Your Feet Walking Group, who meet at the lodge at Birkacre, has raised £1,930 for Chorley’s Angels First Aid Community Group during their walks.

David Forrest, secretary and training manager at Chorley’s Angels, said: “The walking group always choose ‘healthy’ charities in line with their own aims.

“The goal at the time was to raise enough cash for the purchase of a defibrillator for Chorley’s Angels to use in the community delivering first aid event cover locally.

“Amazingly, the walkers raised enough for not one, but two defibrillators plus accessories. Chorley’s Angels is very pleased to say that these vital, life-saving machines are already in use, out and about around the borough.

“It means that Chorley’s Angels now have a total of seven defibrillators for their delivery of first aid event cover.

“Due to the immense demand for our services, these machines can all be in use on one day.

“We treat the defibrillator as part of our first aid equipment, therefore if we are on duty at an event, there is always a defibrillator with us. Hopefully we will not have to use them but, it is better to have them and not need them than need them and not have them.”