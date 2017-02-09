Civic servants collect £3K at charitable ball in Chorley

Dressed in their best, the great and the good glided into Park Hall Hotel for Chorley mayor Doreen Dickinson’s annual charity ball.

At least 140 people were in attendance at the special event including the mayors from South Ribble, Pendle, Wyre and Blackburn with Darwen.

Vice chairman of Lancashire County Council, councillor Terry Aldridge was also on the guest list.

The glamorous evening was a “great success” by all accounts.

Guests took part in a special prize draw and an auction and enjoyed live music from rockabilly band Doug Perkins and The Spectaculars.

Others took their chances at a casino.

The event raised more than £3,200 for the mayor’s chosen charities for 2017 which include St Catherine’s Hospice, the Alzheimer’s Society and the North West Air Ambulance.