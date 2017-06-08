Classic Car and Motor Bike Show in Mawdesley

There were plenty of winners at Classic Car and Motor Bike Show held at Mawdesley Cricket Club.

With seven classes entries available, competition was fierce yet good humoured as the show attracted some magnificent vehicles and their rightly proud owners.

Some of the English classic sports cars on display at the Classic Car and Motor Bike Show held at Mawdesley Cricket Club

Martin Trengove, chairman of the organising committee at the cricket club, said: “The show was a great success, with over 800 people and more than 100 cars and bikes turning out to enjoy the weekend event.

“We are not only delighted with the turn out but also the quality of the vehicles that entered the show when you would have thought that most owners of such precious cars and motor cycles, would have opted to stay at home on such a damp day and to have kept themselves and their vehicles warm and dry.”

A new very popular class was introduced this year for classic cars that are in regular use as everyday family vehicles.

Results of the show were:

Pre 1950 Class Winner 1938 Alvis 12/70 Runner Up 1946 MG TC; 1950-1969 Class Winner 1965 Alfa Romeo Julia Runner Up 1969 Mercedes 280SL Pagoda; 1970-1989 Class Winner 1971 E Type Cabriolet Runner Ups 1974 MG Midget and 1973 Triumph Stag; 1990 and later Class Winner 2005 TVR Sagaris Runner Up 1973 Jeep YJ Wrangler;

Working Classics Class Winner 1969 Triumph GT 6 Runner Up 1966 Mini Cooper S; Motorcycle and Scooter Class 1960 Lambretta Runner Up 1982 Yamaha X2 550.

Following the selection of the class winners by the judges, visitors were then asked to consider to vote for the vehicle of their choice as Best in Show. This year’s winner of the Lancaster Insurance Best in Show Cup was the 1965 Alfa Romeo Julia just pipping the 1971 E Type Cabriolet by three votes.