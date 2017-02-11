Cocktail camper Petros The RoadHaus is on winning streak in Buckshaw Village

Entrepreneurs have given a 1977 Volkswagen camper van a make over, rolling it out as a mobile cocktail bar.

Petros the camper spent the first 39 years of life basking under the Mediterranean sunshine of Greece.

Now, looking resplendent in its new gleaming coat of red paint, Petros is making a regular appearance in Buckshaw Village as The RoadHaus cocktail bar.

Each Friday Petros wheels down to new micro bar, Filling Factory No 1. in Ordnance Road, where barman Toby Rowlands dishing out delicious cocktails.

But how did The RoadHaus come to be?

Joiner Ryan Moss spotted the vintage vehicle on internet auction site eBay, where it had just been imported to the UK.

Electrician Neil Marginson said: “We choose this one as the chassis was in very good condition due to being in a dry climate.

“Luckily for us it was in a barn in Goosnargh so we could go and look pretty much the same day.”

Ryan and Neil have set up the mobile cocktail bar, which also doubles as a coffee bar and BierHaus along with business partners Amanda Marginson, and Sarah Moss.

But to get it looking as glorious as it is now they had a lot of work to do.

Neil said: “To restore the van we completely stripped it back and had the paint burned off so we could fully assess what welding needed to be done.

“Once the necessary work was carried out the van was chemically dipped and powder coated to protect it from rust.

“The welding work and respray was carried out by Chris Wilson in Withnell Fold with the fitting of the bar area and electrics done by Ryan and myself.”

And since its face lift Petros has been an instant hit superseeding all Neil and Ryan’s expectations.

They are even considering buying a second van if the demand for Petros continues in the same vein.

“Feedback has been fantastic, the vibe we are trying create is a real attraction for the current market as people want something a little different,” said Neil.

“So far The Roadhaus has done Christmas parties throughout December including Hambleton Christmas Fair.

“We have found a very good partnership with The Filling factory No.1 on Buckshaw Village and we are now a permanent part of their Friday Nights.

“This extends sometimes into Saturday nights if it is planned to be busy.

“Looking further ahead we are booked into some summer festivals including CanalFest at Botany Bay and also a couple of wedding anniversaries in the Lake District.”

The RoadHaus has been trading since late November but owners celebrated its official launch party on Friday, February 3.