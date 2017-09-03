Collapsed man rescued from moorland

A collapsed man was brought to safety from the moors above Chorley by mountain rescuers.
Members of the Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team responded on Saturday afternoon after being called to the hills above White Coppice.
A man had collapsed and was unconscious.
The team administered first aid before carrying the casualty on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance at Brinscall.
The man’s condition is not known.
Almost Done!
Registering with Chorley Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.