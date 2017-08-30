Community rallies to OAP after attack

A fund has been set up to help a Lancashire pensioner who was attacked by a man in her own home.

Evelyn Birchall, 88, woke to find a man attacking her in her home in Chorley.

Pictures of her injuries shocked the local community, and now one Chorley man has set up a fund to help her.

The JustGiving page was set up by Allan Meyer, and raised £500 in the first few hours it was online.

He said: “This event has shocked our community. Thanks to everyone who has donated, liked and shared this crowdfunding campaign.

“I have had some lovely words of appreciation from the lady’s grandchildren who have always passed on their thanks to everyone who has sent their grandma their good wishes.”

The money will be used to help improve security at Mrs Birchall’s home, and to take her on holiday with her family.

Donors left messages of support on the JustGiving page. One wrote: “I hope she is recovering and we in Chorley can support our own.”

Another said: “I like to think that we would do this for any of our vulnerable people in our community. Just help her to feel safe.

“Can’t begin to imagine how I would cope if it was my lovely mum or dad.”

Mrs Birchall was taken to Wigan Infirmary where was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man from Chorley has been charged with aggravated burglary and has appeared before Preston magistrates.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court.