Commuters’ frustration as roadworks extended for a second time

ANOTHER hold-up has hit commuters in the north of Preston, with ongoing roadworks being delayed for a second time.

The sewage works on Lightfoot Lane in Fulwood were due to be finished at the end of August but are now due to be completed tomorrow, says Charles Church (Persimmon Homes).

A sign at the works, near Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club, says the project would be finished “approximately three weeks from August 8”, but on September 8, the company then predicted road users would have to wait another eight days for completion.

Temporary traffic lights involved in the work have caused lengthy tailbacks in both directions, especially early in the morning and the early evening when hundreds of workers pass through the area. The company said “ground conditions” were the reason for the first delay, but have not given an explanation for the latest push back. Persimmon Homes’ Lancashire technical director Kevin Farrington said: “The completion of the work on Lightfoot Lane is now expected to be complete by Sunday, September 18. Our team are working over the weekend to ensure that there will be no further disruption for those travelling along Lightfoot Lane on Monday.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank residents for their patience during this time.”

Commuter Steph Wood commented on Facebook to say: “It’s a nightmare. Getting to work shouldn’t be this hard. I can’t believe they can get away with causing residents and commuters massive delays. They should be fined for everyday they run over.

“Mind you, having so many homes built along an already over-used and busy road is only going to make traffic worse – I suppose we should all get used to it.”

And Luke Moon says it isn’t the only place where traffic lights are causing a problem.He posted: “Just like roadworks outside the hospital which are right next to a zebra crossing.”

Many Fulwood workers go via Cadley Causeway and Sharoe Green Lane to get to the North Preston Employment Area but have been met with a similar set of traffic lights outside Royal Preston Hospital.