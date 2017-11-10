Corrie star Antony Cotton will flick the switch for Chorley’s Christmas lights

Corrie star Antony Cotton will switch on Chorley’s Christmas lights.

The actor, who plays Sean Tully (pictured) in Coronation Street, is about to appear in the next series of Dancing on Ice.

He will do the honours, transforming the market town into a winter wonderland at the annual event on Saturday, November 18.

Deputy leader of Chorley Council Coun Peter Wilson said: “We hope that everyone is looking forward to enjoying the festivities, which also include some festive market stalls at the top of Market Street and along Fazakerley Street. “We’re looking forward to seeing Chorley packed out and we hope everyone enjoys the festive season in style.”

The show will kick off at 3pm on the Christmas stage in Market Street and will be hosted by ITV Granada’s Paul Crone with the big switch taking place at 5pm.

Throughout the afternoon there will be performances from some of the best acts from Chorley Live including Amused, Ryan and Craig, Ellie Valentine and Millie-Mae.

Also making an appearance on stage will be Chorley’s very-own boxing sensation and British super lightweight champion, Jack Catteralls.