Couple celebrates diamond wedding anniversary

Being friendly and never bearing a grudge is the secret to a long and successful marriage, according to one happy couple.

Mavis and Robert Cowling were married 60 years ago today, after meeting as teenagers in Chorley.

The pair was surprised with a diamond wedding anniversary party this week at the day centre Robert visits, which Mavis described as “wonderful”.

Carers at Fosterfield Day Centre in Chorley organised the surprise event on Tuesday, when Robert was spending time in the centre.

Mavis said: “It’s been wonderful. I didn’t know a thing about it.

“We just thought we were going for a cake and bunch of flowers. “But we had a cake and a drink and a game of bingo and some champagne - we had a wonderful day.

“I was in tears nearly because I was so thrilled to bits.”

Mavis and Robert are both 82, marking their birthdays within a week of each other in May.

The pair met when they were 18, when Mavis and her friend were at the cinema in Chorley.

She said: “Me and my friend were coming out and two soldiers came walking up, and we got chatting.”

One of the soldiers was Robert, and Mavis said: “We started courting and he went in the army.

“We were courting for four years, and I used to write to him.

“He was in Egypt doing National Service.”

Mr and Mrs Cowling were married on September 15 1956, at St Laurence’s Church in Chorley. The grandparents of one and great-grandparents of two have lived in Chorley throughout their married life.

Robert worked as a labourer on building sites until he suffered a serious accident, where he fell through a roof.

He later worked for Leyland Motors.

Mavis worked as a weaver in a factory, before becoming a care assistant.

She said: “I don’t know what the secret is.

“We fall out, but if we fall out we always make it up.

“That’s the secret, being friendly and never bearing a grudge.”

Mr and Mrs Cowling are also planning to celebrate their anniversary today, with family and friends.