Court listings - Tuesday August 8 2017

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Michelle Heywood, 33, of Wood Lane, Heskin, Chorley, was fined £85 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 40mph.

She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Dawbers Lane, Euxton, on November 16.

Dolores Connole, 45, of Stoney Holt, Leyland, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for driving without valid insurance.

She also had to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in School Lane, Bamber Bridge on December 31.

Neil Sankey, 46, of Cunnery Meadow, Leyland, was fined £220 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He was also ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, on January 2.

Dean Robert Crawshaw, 26, of New Street, Eccleston, was fined £120 by Chorley magistrates for driving without valid insurance. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was also disqualified from driving for six months and his record was endorsed. The offence happened in Coppull Road on February 10.

Oleg Cerchez, of Burlington Street, Chorley, was fined £440 by Preston magistrates for driving without valid tax. He also had to pay vehicle excise back duty of £43.34 and £85 court costs. The offence happened on March 3.

Martin George Good, 28, of Paradise Close, Whittle-le-Woods, was fined £220 for driving a car without valid tax. He also had tp pay vehicle excise back duty of £73.75 and court costs of £85. The offence happened in March 3.