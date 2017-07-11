Court listings - Tuesday July 11 2017

Here is a summary of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates courts.

Carl Marquis, 55, of Lancers Close, Buckshaw Village, was fined £116 by Chorley magistrates for driving without wearing a seat belt. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Preston New Road, Samlesbury, on November 29.

Nicholas George Ginley, 33, Eaves Green Road, Chorley, was fined £40 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. His driving record was endorsed with three points. The offence happened in Shepherds Way near Chapel Street, on September 18.

Peter Reed, 67, of Bonds Lane, Adlington, was fined £104 by Chorley magistrates for driving for more than 10 hours in a working day. He was also charged with two counts of failing to make a record of his driving required by regulations. He had to pay £700 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Adam Morrison, 27, of Anderton Street, Chorley, was fined £330 by Preston magistrates for driving a car which was unlicensed. He was also ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £27.50 and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Halliwell Street, Chorley, on November 28.

Neil Harris, 46, of Bolton Road, Chorley, was fined £40 by Preston magistrates for possession of Class A drug diamorphine. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He also had to forfeit the drug. The offence happened on March 8.

Josef Wolstenholme, 22, of Whinfell Close, Leyland, was fined £245 by Preston magistrates for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and his record was endorsed. The offence happened on June 4.