Armed robbers target Preston Subway

Three men threatened staff with a hammer and a knife during an armed robbery at sandwich shop in Preston, say police.

Police were called to the incident at the Subway at Tulketh Mill on Blackpool Road just after 9.45pm on Monday August 21.

The men are said to have entered the shop with their faces covered carrying a knife and a claw hammer before demanding cash and threatening the lone member of staff.

Officers say a small amount of cash was taken in the robbery.

A police spokesman said: "We were called shortly to reports of a robbery at the Subway on Blackpool Road.

"Three men are reported to have entered the store armed with a knife and a hammer, before threatening a member of staff.

"They made off with a small quantity of cash.

"This incident has obviously left the worker very shaken and I would appeal to anyone in the area at the time that might have seen something to make contact with police.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact police on 101 quoting log 1431 of August 21.