BREAKING: Police attend sudden death of man outside Preston office block

Emergency services were called to the sudden death of a man who is believed to have fallen from a Preston office block.

The man's body was found close to Neptune House at the junction of Marsh Lane and West Strand, say police.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 7.45am on 2 February following reports of a sudden death in Preston.



"The body of a man had been found close to a unit off West Strand.



"Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.



"The death is currently not being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course."

Ambulance services confirmed that they attended the scene at around 7.40am.