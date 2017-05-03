CCTV appeal after knife-point convenience store raid

Police have released CCTV images of three men we would like to trace following a robbery at a store in Preston.



The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Thursday, April 27 at the Spar store on Woodplumpton Road.

CCTV from the Spar raid

Three men entered the shop with one of them brandishing a large knife.

The man with the knife forced the cashier and another worker into the staff area where he repeatedly threatened them with the knife.

The other two men emptied the contents of the cigarette display and tills into a pink “Hello Kitty” bed sheet before all three men made off and were seen running out of the store and on to Cadley Causeway.

All three men had their faces concealed and were described as white. The man with the knife was described as having blue eyes.

Police are also keen to speak to two other men who came into the store around the time of the robbery.

Officers believe they may have witnessed what happened and could provide us with valuable information to assist with our enquiries.

DC Justin Singleton, of Preston CID, said: “This incident happened at a busy local shop and both members of staff have been through an extremely terrifying ordeal. I am appealing to anyone who has any knowledge of the men involved to please get in touch.

“I am also keen to speak to the two men who came into the shop and would urge them to come forward as I believe that they may have witnessed this robbery.

“It is possible the men left the area in a vehicle so I would also urge anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious vehicles around the junction of Cadley Causeway and

Woodplumpton Road around the time of the robbery to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1629 of April 27.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.