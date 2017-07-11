CCTV APPEAL: Charity box theft in Chorley

An appeal has been launched to trace two men after a charity collection box was stolen from a Chorley theatre.

Police say that the theatre was targeted at around 8.40pm on July 2 after two men and a dog walked into the Little Theatre in Chorley on Dole Lane.

A spokesman for the police said: "We believe that two men with a dog walked into the foyer of the theatre.

"They had a look around, left and then returned. One of them kept watch whilst the other took a large charity box off a counter. They managed to empty it outside before running off with the cash."

Police have conducted CCTV enquiries and believe the two men pictured in CCTV may be able to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email e-mail 2251@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference SC1705095.