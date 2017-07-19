Chorley driving instructor flashed at student

A disgraced driving instructor who exposed himself to a pupil on her driving lesson has been ordered to sign on to the sex offenders register.

Paul Snape, 46, who ran the Paul Snape School of Motoring in Chorley, had made “weird comments” and flirted with the shocked college student in the run up to the offence.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard the 25-year-old woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had heard a rustling noise while she navigated along Pilling Lane in Chorley in his black Ford Fiesta.

When she turned she saw the divorced father-of-two had his genitals exposed and was holding a condom in his other hand.

DC Dominic Webster, officer in the case, said: “She slammed on brakes and was absolutely mortified. She asked what he was doing.

“He said: ‘I’m not doing anything.’

“The woman was obviously disgusted and shocked. She got out of the car to try and find a bus stop.”

As she did so, another Chorley driving instructor, Zamila Chabdu, passed the scene and saw the traumatised woman flagging her down.

When she told her what had happened she took her home.

The woman’s mother rang police and Snape, of Weldbank Lane, Chorley, was arrested the next day

He later admitted an offence of exposure during an appearance before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He was given an eight week jail term, suspended for 12 months and must sign the sex offender register for seven years.

The bench also imposed a 20 hour rehabilitation order, £210 compensation and £115 victim surcharge.

Snape could not be reached for comment. The DVSA said it took safety seriously and instructors underwent record checks.