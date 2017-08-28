Chorley man charged after pensioner, 88, is attacked at home

Detectives investigating an assault on a Chorley pensioner have arrested a man.

Andrew Hodgkinson, 35, of Ullswater Road, Chorley, is charged with robbery.

Police launched an investigation after the 88 year old victim was woken from her sleep in her home on Aspen Gardens at around half past midnight on Saturday, August 26 to find a man assaulting her and demanding money.

The victim managed to crawl to a neighbour’s house and the police were called.

She was taken by ambulance to Wigan Hospital with a number of injuries which are not life threatening.

Hodgkinson is due to appear before Preston Magistrate Court this morning.

Detective Inspector Warren Atkinson, of South CID, said: “I would like once again to thank the public for their incredible help following this incident and our appeal for information.”