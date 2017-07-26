CRIME ALERT: Thefts in Buckshaw Village

Have your say

Police are warning residents of Buckshaw Village to lock up their property following a crime spike in the area.

Officers say that thieves have been targeting unlocked vehicles, garages and houses during the night.

A number of high value items have been stolen in recent thefts.

A spokesman for the police said: "Thieves have been targeting unlocked vehicles, garages and houses during the night. Mobile phones, wallets, high value performance vehicles and motorbikes are just some of the possessions that have been stolen.

"Knight Avenue, Holland House Way, Horseshoe Drive, Moss Field Close, Buckshaw Avenue, Poole Avenue, Ayrshire Close, Dalmuir Place, Guernsey Avenue, Mayflower Crescent and others have been targeted so far.

"Please assist us by making sure that household doors, vehicles and garages are locked and secure at all times and report any suspicious activity."