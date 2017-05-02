Driver clocked travelling over THREE times the speed limit in Walton-le-Dale

Police clocked a car travelling at speeds of over 75mph in a 20mph zone after it failed to stop for a patrol in Walton-le-Dale.

The black Ford Focus Zetec sped away from police at the dangerously high speed on Hennel Lane after being spotted just after 4am this morning, say police.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "A black Ford Focus Zetec failed to stop for police in the early hours of this morning. The car was then seen to be driving at speeds of over 75mph in a 20mph zone.

"Stingers were put in place and the police dog unit and helicopter were called in to assist in tracking the vehicle.

"The car was later found abandoned on Wigan Road."

No arrests have been made and enquiries are on-going.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact police on 101.