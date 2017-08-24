Driver in court at Preston over death of cyclist Dylan

A driver has appeared in court 10 months after 15-year-old cyclist Dylan Crossey was killed in a collision with a car on a country lane near Preston.

David John Harwood, 42, of The Close, New Longton, was accused of causing death by dangerous driving and was remanded on bail to the city’s Crown Court on September 26.

In a five-minute hearing at Preston Magistrates Court, Harwood spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Dressed in a dark grey suit he sat in the dock as the clerk read out the charge: “That on the 8th of October at Preston you caused the death of Dylan Crossey by driving a BMW car in a dangerous way on Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake.”

The court heard he was also facing two other separate driving offences which were not specified.

Relatives of Dylan were in court for the short hearing. The teenager’s mother Tracy wiped away tears throughout.

Dylan, who lived in Buckshaw Village but had family in Penwortham, was with a friend late at night on October 7 last year when the collision happened.

He was rushed to the Royal Preston Hospital with severe head and neck injuries and later transferred to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where he died the following morning.

In court Harwood was told the case was too serious to be heard at the Magistrates Court and would have to be sent to a higher court. He was given conditional bail until he next appears on September 26.