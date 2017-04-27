Leyland woman charged with murder after baby death

A Lancashire woman has been charged with murder following the death of a baby girl.

Police said they were called by the ambulance service in the early hours of Wednesday April 19 after they attended an address on Slater Lane, Leyland, a baby girl had been found unresponsive.

The baby suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but later transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital where she died on April 21.

Lancashire Police said today a post mortem examination revealed that the child died as a result of head injuries.

Jennifer Crichton, 34, from Leyland was arrested on Tuesday and was last night (Wednesday) charged with murder.

She was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.