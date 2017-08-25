Man charged over Leyland Tesco attack

A man has been charged on suspicion of criminal damage following an attack on the Tesco Extra store in Leyland, say police.

Mark Hilton, 34, of Wilton Place in Leyland will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on August 25.

Police were called to the shop, on Towngate after windows were broken at around 10.45am on Thursday, August 24.

A Tesco spokesperson said, “We were relieved to hear no colleagues or customers were hurt during this incident.

"Colleagues at the store are now helping the police with their investigation.”

The shop was closed for a short time after the incident and re-opened later that evening.