Man jailed for South Ribble thefts

A man has been sentenced to four months in jail after pleading guilty to seven counts of theft, say police.

John Molyneux, 34, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Preston Magistrates Court on 11 January following the crimes which were committed between November and December 2016.

Molyneux was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

The thefts were carried out at a number of South Ribble businesses.

A police spokesperson said: "We are committed to tackling business crime in South Ribble and we continue to work with local businesses to reduce crime.

"If you know somebody who is committing crime in South Ribble let us know. You can all CrimeStoppers, free and in confidence, on 0800 555 111."