Man wanted by police after car is stolen during break-in

Police have issued a ‘wanted’ notice for a man in connection with a break-in in Charnock Richard in which a car was stolen.

Police are hunting Callum McAllister, 20, after a break in at a house in April during which cash and a white Renault Megane were taken.

A spokesman for Chorley Police said: “He is described as white, around 5ft 4ins, of slim build with a fair complexion and shaved hair which is longer on top. He also has the name ‘Lucy’ tattooed on the back of his neck.

“Aside from Chorley, he is known to have links to Abbey Village.

“If you have seen him or know of Callum’s whereabouts, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170410-0172.”

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.