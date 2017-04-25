Manhunt after spate of car thefts in Chorley

Officers in Chorley have launched a manhunt after several cars were stolen "by means of burglary", police have said.

Keys were taken during break-ins and two cars were stolen from an address in Parkers Wood Close and another was taken from a different address in Chorley in the early hours of April 24.

The Audi was later recovered in Preston Pic: Lancs Police

Police pursued a Jaguar to the Whittle-le-Woods area where a stinger was used and three offenders made off from the scene.

The Police Dogs Unit and helicopter were called in to assist with the search but officers were unable to locate the offenders.

Two other cars were recovered from Preston.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called around 4.20am on April 24 following reports of a burglary in Chorley.

This car was later recovered from Preston. Pic: Lancs Police

"Two vehicles, an Audi and a Jaguar, had been taken from an address in Parkers Wood Close.

"Officers later pursued the Jaguar to the Coppull area and after stopping the vehicle three offenders made off from the scene.

"The Audi was later recovered in the Preston area."

Enquiries are on-going.

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SC1703128.