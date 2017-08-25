MISSING: Chorley man missing for over a week

A 19-year-old man has been missing from Chorley for over a week, say police.

Andrew Garstang was last seen in the Draperfield area around 1pm on August 17.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with short, dark brown hair. He was wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit top and dark trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Police are appealing for information leading to Andrew’s whereabouts.

PC Gavin Byrne, of Lancashire Police, said: “Andrew has been missing for several days and we are concerned for his welfare.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0575 of August 24.