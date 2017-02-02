MISSING: Man from Preston, 37

Police are appealing for information after man originally from Preston went missing from Ormskirk.

Darren James, Veevers, 37, went missing on Monday, 30 January, say police.

They added that members of the public have reported seeing Darren at Preston bus station and he is also known to go to pubs in Ormskirk town centre.

A police spokesman said: "There is nothing to suggest he is of any danger to anyone but we would ask that if you do see him, you ring us on 101 quoting log number LC-20170130-0377.

"Please offer as much information to us as you can with regards to where you saw him, what time you saw him, if he was in company with anyone else and if you can recall it, what he was wearing.

"Darren has been reported missing from the Ormskirk area of West Lancashire on Monday 30th January and is known to frequent the public houses of the town centre but he is originally from the Preston area.

"Some members of the public have reported sightings of him on the bus station at Preston as well as the main shopping area since he went missing."