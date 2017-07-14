Murder investigation launched after 54 year old man from Chorley dies

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 54 year old man from Chorley.

He had been fighting for his life after he suffered serious head injuries in a possible attack, say police.

The victim was initially taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital in a critical condition at around 10pm on Monday, July 10 from the Islington Motel in Great Bolton Street, Blackburn.

He had suffered a number of head injuries and passed away today (Thursday, July 13).

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Lancashire Constabulary is investigating the possibility the victim, originally from Chorley, may have been assaulted and robbed in the days before he was taken to hospital.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information.

DCI Jill Johnston from East CID said: “Firstly my condolences go to the family of this man at this very sad and difficult time.

“Our investigation into what happened to the victim in the lead up to his death is still on-going and we are continuing our enquiries to try and establish the sequence of events.

“If you have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, I would urge you to speak to us as soon as possible.”

A 23 year old man from Blackburn originally arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder is now being held on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0197 of July 12th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.