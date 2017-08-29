Penwortham bar targeted in raid

A Penwortham bar was raided by armed robbers in the early hours of this morning.

CSI investigators are currently scouring the Lime Bar on Liverpool Road following the incident.

The owner of the bar, said that although one member of staff had been injured in the incident, everybody was going to be ok.

The bar, which opened in July, is closed to day due to "unforseen circumstances" and is expected to reopen tomorrow.

More follows