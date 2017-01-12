Police appeal after assault in Leyland restaurant

Police have launched an appeal after an 18-year-old man was assaulted at a fast-food restaurant in Leyland.

The incident happened in the early hours of 10, December at the McDonalds in Churchill way, say Lancashire Police.

According to police, it is believed that there was an altercation during which the young man was assaulted.

Police would now like to identify the man pictured on CCTV who they believe can help them with their enquiries.

Anybody with information can call police on 101 and quote SC1608050. Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers, free and in confidence, on 0800 555 111.