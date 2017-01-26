Police appeal after Chorley teen racially abused on Wigan bus

Police have launched an appeal for information following reports that a girl from Chorley was racially abused on a bus.

The 16-year-old girl was travelling home from college in Wigan at around 5.40pm on 24 November when the incident happened, say police.

Detectives would now like to speak to the man in the flat cap who was travelling on the 362 bus from Wigan to Chorley.

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101 quoting log LC-20161124-1150.