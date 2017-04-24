Police arrest four in drugs crackdown in Chorley

Four people were arrested in Chorley after police carried out more intelligence-led raids in their crackdown on drug gangs as part of Operation Hawk, say police.

Officers carried out two warrants in Chorley on Friday, April 21.

Police carried out two further raids at the end of last week Pic: Lancs Police

Three men from Chorley aged 30, 44 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 46-year-old woman, also from Chorley, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of a Class B or C drug.

A further three people, including two men aged 30 and 25, as well as a 50-year-old woman, all from Chorley, were voluntarily interviewed by police on suspicion of drugs-related offences.

Police seized a golf ball sized package of what they suspected to be Class A drugs, cannabis bush, white powder suspected to be cocaine, several mobile phones and £150 cash during the raids.

The news comes after police announced the arrest of two others in raids earlier in the week.

Of the two people arrested on Wednesday, the 40 year old woman arrested for failing to appear at court was, under the terms of the warrant, transferred to court and given a community order until the 18th of October 2017 and ordered to pay £228 compensation.

The 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Mike Adamson said, “We are really happy with the results we have had over the last couple of days with the operation. We know it has had a disruptive impact on those involved in this sort of activity in Chorley and feedback from the local community has been really positive.”

The team, made up of neighbourhood officers, response patrols and the Intelligence Unit, was first set up in November last year in response to concerns being raised by the community about drug dealing and the associated violence and anti – social behaviour that often goes with it.

Since November (and including last week’s activity) officers have conducted over 50 stop checks, executed 17 drugs warrants and made over 55 arrests. They have seized six cars, recovered large amounts of cocaine and heroin along with several thousand pounds in cash.

Chief Inspector Mike Adamson continued; “We hope that that local people feel reassured by what they have seen of the activity and will feel more comfortable in coming forward to pass on any information they may have that could help us to continue to tackle the problem.”

If you have any information about drug dealing in your area, please contact police on 101 or online https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or report anonymously via the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.