Police hunt wanted man with links to Fylde coast

Police are appealing for information to catch a wanted man.

Jason Lee Adlen also known as Jason Allen and Jason Lee Jones, 34, is wanted after failing to attend Preston Crown Court in March in relation to an alleged perverting the course of justice offence following an incident where a car collided into a house in Staining in February last year.

Alden is from Manchester but has links to Blackpool

PC Mick Bristow from the Road Policing Unit said: “A warrant has been issued for Mr Adlen’s arrest and he will be aware that he is wanted by the police.

“We need anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts to get in contact with us immediately. “

Adlen is described as white, around 5ft 6ins, of slim build with receding dark brown hair and hazel colour eyes. He has a one inch scar on the right side of his scalp.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101.

Lancashire Police earlier gave the wrong name of the wanted man.