Police search for Leyland man wanted on recall

Police in Leyland are searching for a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Peter Bradley was originally convicted and sent to prison for Actual Bodily Harm.

He was released early but failed to meet the conditions of his early release and is now wanted on recall to prison, say police.

A spokesman for South Ribble Police said: "HM Prison Service have missed his company and would like him back, we have offered him a lift but he isn't keen on taking us up on the offer.

"Peter was originally sent to prison for causing Actual Bodily Harm but given early release subject to certain conditions, he has failed to abide by those conditions and has been recalled."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.