Post master's shock at gun raid on village store

The boss of a post office targeted by a gun-wielding robber is relieved no staff were harmed in the terrifying raid.

Police were called around 10.40am on Friday to reports of an incident at the Post Office in The Straits, Hoghton

Three men had entered the building carrying an axe and a hand gun. The men made demands for money while pointing the gun at a female staff member.

After filling several bags with cash the offenders made off from the scene in what is believed to be a black Hyundai IX35.

Sub Post Master Alan Sanderson could not believe the men had targeted the tiny village store he has run for 15 years.

He said: "The main thing is that everybody is OK. People are obviously very shaken up by this.

"It is just frightening that people could walk in and do something like this.

"We are a tiny, village operation.

"I would suspect there are much bigger targets they could have gone after."

Mr Sanderson said he did not know whether the rural location of the post office had made it a 'soft' target.

He said: "It isn't like we are tucked away.

"We are on a main road, we are very visible.

"I can't say why they would have picked us out."

The post office remained closed on Saturday morning as investigations into the raid continued.

Mr Sanderson said: "We cannot re-open until the police have finished their work.

"I just hope we can find the people responsible for this and see them brought to justice."

Police have not said exactly how much cash was taken but the figure is likely to run into the thousands.

Detectives are now appealing for information and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Andrew Crook, of Preston CID, said: “We are appealing for information following an armed robbery in Hoghton.

“Three male offenders described as being dressed in black hooded clothing were carrying a hand axe and a hand gun.

“They have entered the Post Office and made demands for money before making off with what is likely to be several thousand pounds.

“The female staff member was alone in the building when it happened and is obviously very distressed.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SC1704340.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org